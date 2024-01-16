The 23 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in 2023

Here at Book Riot, we've talked about our favorite books of 2023, but what we haven't talked about yet is your favorite books of 2023. We write about a staggering amount of books here every year: which ones are you picking up? Which titles are you investigating further and adding to your TBR?

Unfortunately, we don't have a perfect measure for that. As much as I'd like to know how many books we convinced you to read last year, that much of a surveillance state is probably not worth it. What we do have, though, is a less accurate but still intriguing piece of data: the books you're all clicking on the most.