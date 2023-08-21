Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based on Its 1-Star Reviews?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kristian Wilson Colyard

We’ve all been there: You go to leave a review of an amazing book, only to see that someone has left it a dreaded 1-star review. And when you read it? Oof. Did the two of you even read the same book? Well, let’s put it to the test. Can you guess these fantasy books based only on their 1-star reviews?

As a writer, I love a good bad review. Reading bad reviews of books you love can show you just how ridiculous some readers can be. You need a thick skin to make it through the rounds — and rounds and rounds — of rejections that come with the writing life. Reading people’s pettiest complaints about fantastic books won’t take the sting out of rejection, but it will give you an easy excuse to disregard the nasty things people might say about your work down the line.

Seriously, people will complain about anything. I’ve read angry reviews about the number of non-English words in a book set in a non-English-speaking country. And about made-up words in a speculative fiction title. And about sex and profanity in a book for adults.

And look, there’s no accounting for taste. If you didn’t like a popular or award-winning title, that’s 100% OK! Just don’t be an ass about it like so many of these reviewers.

5. Click Here to Reveal the Book. “When too much time is spent on identity of the characters instead of telling the story and when the entire plot is permeated with ideas and an outlook that I can’t appreciate…. A smart author considers their audience a little better if they want a wide section of the reader base to be interested.” “I had a feeling I wasn’t going to like this one. I don’t like gangster stories, I don’t like Asian based fantasy world building, I don’t like character driven books. There are exceptions to that but this wasn’t it.” “Maybe teen boys would like it.”

7. Click Here to Reveal the Book. “There are few parallels to Real History in this book as the author elected to write a story without doing much research. In addition, this book is really not good literature either and will not with stand [sic] the test of time. Not sure why it was even considered for a Pulitzer Prize. The selection committee must not have read the book and/or decided to award it a prize because of its subject matter. Very disappointing.” “I love a good historical fiction novel. I love a good historical fantasy / dystopian novel. This was neither.” “I was disappointed that there was no mention at all of the song ‘Follow the Drinking Gourd.’“

11. Click Here to Reveal the Book. “Did not mean to buy an abridged copy, but I figure I would soldier on through anyway and see how it went. Hated every second of it. It seems like every time I get into the story we need to have an interruption to tell some inane story about the abridger, who honestly seemed to hate the original story for how much he cut out.” “I was BORED within a few pages with the made-up introduction and completely untrue masquerade that this book was written by a guy from… a completely fictional place.” “This is a different author trying to write the story… as how he thinks [REDACTED] should have written it. This is a waste of money. Keep searching, the real one has to be out there somewhere.”

12. Click Here to Reveal the Book. “It’s not a cute [REDACTED] book, it’s depressing and scary. Adults can stand it, but not kids who love animals.” “Guess I was expecting something easy to follow and light-hearted.” “I only gave it one star because you have to give a star rating This book is long and boring it has words you don’t understand it trails on and it is written horribly honestly I think the guy who did this is good at what he does but I don’t like this book keep up the good work but next time dont make it suck [sic]”

