New Releases and More for March 7, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Monstrilio, My Dear Henry, The Golden Spoon, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
Tell the Rest by Lucy Jane Bledsoe
The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron
The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell
The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
The Guardian Test by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Kevin Hong
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
The Fifth Wound by Aurora Mattia
A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley
Tremors in the Blood : Murder, Obsession, and the Birth of the Lie Detector by Amit Katwala
Mr. & Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
Breathless by Amy McCulloch
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Ocean State by Stewart O’Nan
Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk by Sasha LaPointe
The Last Suspicious Holdout: Stories by Ladee Hubbard
Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
Sundial by Catriona Ward
WHAT WE’RE READING:
The Tales of Exandria: The Bright Queen by Darcy van Poelgeest, Matthew Mercer, et al.
The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
River Spirit by Leila Aboulela
There Goes the Neighborhood by Jade Adia
Letters to a Writer of Color edited by Deepa Anappara and Taymour Soomro
Old Babes in the Wood: Stories by Margaret Atwood
Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles
The Last Carolina Girl by Meagan Church
The Faithless (Magic of the Lost Book 2) by C. L. Clark
The Farewell Tour by Stephanie Clifford
Chloe and the Kaishao Boys by Mae Coyuito
The Last Beekeeper by Julie Carrick Dalton
Rosewood: A Midsummer Meet Cute by Sayantani DasGupta
Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult: a Memoir by Michelle Dowd
Women Are The Fiercest Creatures by Andrea Dunlop
At Sea by Emma Fedor
What Have We Done by Alex Finlay
Confidence by Rafael Frumkin
The Protege by Jody Gehrman
Heating the Outdoors by Marie-Andrée Gill, Kristen Renee Miller (translator)
Dead Country (Craft Wars #1) by Max Gladstone
Weyward by Emilia Hart
Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez
Change the Game by Colin Kaepernick, Eve L. Ewing, Orlando Caicedo
Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto by Clarkisha Kent
All That Is Mine I Carry With Me by William Landay
The Trees Grew Because I Bled There: Collected Stories by Eric LaRocca
Door (Penguin Poets) by Ann Lauterbach
The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie ten Boom by Larry Loftis
Thirst for Salt by Madelaine Lucas
Pack Your Bags, Maggie Diaz by Nina Moreno, Courtney Lovett
The Jump by Brittney Morris
Who Gets Believed?: When the Truth Isn’t Enough by Dina Nayeri
Drinking from Graveyard Wells: Stories (Contemporary Poetry And Prose) by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu
Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock by Jenny Odell
You Are Here: Connecting Flights by Ellen Oh
The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner
Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry by Sara Read
Stash: My Life in Hiding by Laura Cathcart Robbins
Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA by Theresa Runstedtler
Tanya: Poems by Brenda Shaughnessy
The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence by David Waldstreicher
Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching by Tammah Watts
The Foxglove King (The Nightshade Crown Book 1) by Hannah Whitten
In Memoriam by Alice Winn