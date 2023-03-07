New Releases and More for March 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Monstrilio, My Dear Henry, The Golden Spoon, and more great books.

Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

Tell the Rest by Lucy Jane Bledsoe

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

The Guardian Test by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Kevin Hong

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

The Fifth Wound by Aurora Mattia

A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley

Tremors in the Blood : Murder, Obsession, and the Birth of the Lie Detector by Amit Katwala

Mr. & Mrs. Witch by Gwenda Bond

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Breathless by Amy McCulloch

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel

Ocean State by Stewart O’Nan

Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk by Sasha LaPointe

The Last Suspicious Holdout: Stories by Ladee Hubbard

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow

Sundial by Catriona Ward

WHAT WE’RE READING:

The Tales of Exandria: The Bright Queen by Darcy van Poelgeest, Matthew Mercer, et al.

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

River Spirit by Leila Aboulela

There Goes the Neighborhood by Jade Adia

Letters to a Writer of Color edited by Deepa Anappara and Taymour Soomro

Old Babes in the Wood: Stories by Margaret Atwood

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen by KJ Charles

The Last Carolina Girl by Meagan Church

The Faithless (Magic of the Lost Book 2) by C. L. Clark

The Farewell Tour by Stephanie Clifford

Chloe and the Kaishao Boys by Mae Coyuito

The Last Beekeeper by Julie Carrick Dalton

Rosewood: A Midsummer Meet Cute by Sayantani DasGupta

Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult: a Memoir by Michelle Dowd

Women Are The Fiercest Creatures by Andrea Dunlop

At Sea by Emma Fedor

What Have We Done by Alex Finlay

Confidence by Rafael Frumkin

The Protege by Jody Gehrman

Heating the Outdoors by Marie-Andrée Gill, Kristen Renee Miller (translator)

Dead Country (Craft Wars #1) by Max Gladstone

Weyward by Emilia Hart

Now You See Us by Balli Kaur Jaswal

What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jimenez

Change the Game by Colin Kaepernick, Eve L. Ewing, Orlando Caicedo

Fat Off, Fat On: A Big Bitch Manifesto by Clarkisha Kent

All That Is Mine I Carry With Me by William Landay

The Trees Grew Because I Bled There: Collected Stories by Eric LaRocca

Door (Penguin Poets) by Ann Lauterbach

The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie ten Boom by Larry Loftis

Thirst for Salt by Madelaine Lucas

Pack Your Bags, Maggie Diaz by Nina Moreno, Courtney Lovett

The Jump by Brittney Morris

Who Gets Believed?: When the Truth Isn’t Enough by Dina Nayeri

Drinking from Graveyard Wells: Stories (Contemporary Poetry And Prose) by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu

Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock by Jenny Odell

You Are Here: Connecting Flights by Ellen Oh

The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner

Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry by Sara Read

Stash: My Life in Hiding by Laura Cathcart Robbins

Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA by Theresa Runstedtler

Tanya: Poems by Brenda Shaughnessy

​​The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence by David Waldstreicher

Keep Looking Up: Your Guide to the Powerful Healing of Birdwatching by Tammah Watts

The Foxglove King (The Nightshade Crown Book 1) by Hannah Whitten

In Memoriam by Alice Winn