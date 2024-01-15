a photo of a Black woman at a bookstore comparing two books
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

A forensic linguist is reading between the lines to solve a decades-old murder in this thrilling read from bestselling author Brianna Labuskes. Twenty-five years ago, a man left a note confessing to murdering his parents, then took his own life. Now, FBI language expert Raisa Susanto is investigating a conspiracy thread online suggesting the man was actually a victim not a murderer. As Raisa races against time to decode the text, messages from the living and the dead take on new meaning… with a deadly twist even Raisa never saw coming. Learn more at Amazon.com/TheLiesYouWrote.

We may be shaking off the holidays and properly into the new year now, but this list is still reflecting the publishing slow season, so you’ll see a whole lot of familiar names here today. Atomic Habits is usually somewhere on the bestseller lists, but it hit #1 on the overall Publishers Weekly list this week, likely as people prepared to tackle their new year’s resolutions. Other than that, this week is looking pretty similar to last week, but hopefully we’ll see some new titles get bestseller status soon!

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Yellowface by R. F. Kuang and Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

cover of Iron Flame

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #6, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #4)

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas Cover

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by Liz Cheney (NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (NYT #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #9)

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly #9, NYT #6, Amazon #7)

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #10, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #6)

A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #6)

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (NYT #8, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #10)

