The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

We may be shaking off the holidays and properly into the new year now, but this list is still reflecting the publishing slow season, so you’ll see a whole lot of familiar names here today. Atomic Habits is usually somewhere on the bestseller lists, but it hit #1 on the overall Publishers Weekly list this week, likely as people prepared to tackle their new year’s resolutions. Other than that, this week is looking pretty similar to last week, but hopefully we’ll see some new titles get bestseller status soon!

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Yellowface by R. F. Kuang and Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3) The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #6, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #4) A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)