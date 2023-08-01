Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Booker Prize, first awarded in 1969, recognizes the best novel written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. The 2023 prize considers books published between October 1st 2022 and September 30th 2023. They have just announced their 13-book longlist. The 6-book shortlist will come out September 21st, with the winner announced November 26th. The winner will receive a £50,000 prize.

This year’s judges are Mary Jean Chan, James Shapiro, Esi Edugyan, Robert Webb and Adjoa Andoh. They considered 163 books before narrowing it down to these 13. Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker Prize 2023 judges, said,