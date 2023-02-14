New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

We still have time to change the world. From Greta Thunberg, the world’s leading climate activist, comes the essential handbook for making it happen.

You might think it’s an impossible task: secure a safe future for life on Earth, at a scale and speed never seen, against all the odds. There is hope — but only if we listen to the science before it’s too late.

In The Climate Book, Greta Thunberg has gathered the wisdom of over 100 experts – geophysicists, oceanographers and meteorologists; engineers, economists and mathematicians; historians, philosophers and indigenous leaders — to equip us all with the knowledge we need to combat climate disaster. Alongside them, she shares her own stories of demonstrating and uncovering greenwashing around the world, revealing how much we have been kept in the dark. This is one of our biggest challenges, she shows, but also our greatest source of hope. Once we are given the full picture, how can we not act? And if a schoolchild’s strike could ignite a global protest, what could we do collectively if we tried?

We are alive at the most decisive time in the history of humanity. Together, we can do the seemingly impossible. But it has to be us, and it has to be now.

Reasons to read it: With the help of experts, Thunberg summarizes the issues surrounding climate change in a way that non-experts can understand. Make no mistake, it’s gloomy, but that’s just Thunberg being real. Luckily, they also give ways that everyone can use their influence, no matter how small they may think it is, to make a change.