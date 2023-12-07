goodreads logo
Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023

The results are in for this year’s Goodreads Choice Award winners. This year’s categories included the dropping of several long-time staples, including comics, poetry, and middle grade/children’s books, and the adding of a new category, romantasy.

This year’s winners include a majority of books penned by women, including one title which earned top spot in two different categories. The list remains very white, however, with few authors of color emerging as winners.

After over 5.8 million user votes, the winners are as follows:

You can add the winners to your Goodreads shelves and learn more over here.

