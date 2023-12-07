Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023
The results are in for this year’s Goodreads Choice Award winners. This year’s categories included the dropping of several long-time staples, including comics, poetry, and middle grade/children’s books, and the adding of a new category, romantasy.
This year’s winners include a majority of books penned by women, including one title which earned top spot in two different categories. The list remains very white, however, with few authors of color emerging as winners.
After over 5.8 million user votes, the winners are as follows:
- Fiction: Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- Historical Fiction: Weyward by Emilia Hart
- Mystery and Thriller: The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden
- Romance: Happy Place by Emily Henry
- Romantasy: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarrows
- Fantasy: Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
- Science Fiction: In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
- Horror: Holly by Stephen King
- Young Adult Fantasy: Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- Young Adult Fiction: Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood
- Debut Novel: Weyward by Emilia Hart
- Nonfiction: Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond
- Memoir and Autobiography: The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- History & Biography: The Wager by David Grann
- Humor: Being Henry by Henry Winkler
You can add the winners to your Goodreads shelves and learn more over here.
