R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn't failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She's been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She's also written for Tor.com.

Today is the day you put your fantasy fandom skills to the fire. Will you melt under pressure like a marshmallow exposed to the center of a fire pit? Will you emerge stronger after being forged in fire like a fine steel sword? Can you guess the fantasy book based on a vague description?

Many a fantasy fan has had the experience of forgetting the name of the book you’re reading. Instead, you rattle off a vague description of the book that gets you further away from the truth. When it comes to fantasy books, this could be only describing a chapter of a thousand-page book or a single character or a world-building element. After all, if someone asks you if you know “that book about the people with magic who walk in the forest,” would you know what they were talking about? Technically, it is a description of the fantasy book, even if it’s not very identifiable.

The following sentence descriptions will test any fantasy enthusiast to guess the fantasy book based on a vague description. It’s a true grab bag of fantasy titles, so I really commend you for giving this test a go. I am already impressed with you for trying. I promise.