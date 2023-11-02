Phosphorescent mushrooms around tree
Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based On a Vague Description?

R. Nassor

Senior Contributor

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.

Today is the day you put your fantasy fandom skills to the fire. Will you melt under pressure like a marshmallow exposed to the center of a fire pit? Will you emerge stronger after being forged in fire like a fine steel sword? Can you guess the fantasy book based on a vague description?

Many a fantasy fan has had the experience of forgetting the name of the book you’re reading. Instead, you rattle off a vague description of the book that gets you further away from the truth. When it comes to fantasy books, this could be only describing a chapter of a thousand-page book or a single character or a world-building element. After all, if someone asks you if you know “that book about the people with magic who walk in the forest,” would you know what they were talking about? Technically, it is a description of the fantasy book, even if it’s not very identifiable.

The following sentence descriptions will test any fantasy enthusiast to guess the fantasy book based on a vague description. It’s a true grab bag of fantasy titles, so I really commend you for giving this test a go. I am already impressed with you for trying. I promise.

Amazing! You Guessed the Fantasy Books

This was a difficult quiz. You were able to guess the fantasy book based on a vague description, so you must really know your stuff. I would also recommend taking other fun fantasy quizzes like: Can you guess the fantasy book based on its one-star reviews?, What fantasy character are you?, and Can you match the fantasy book to its opening lines?

All the Fantasy Books Mentioned in the Quiz

A Restless Truth by Freya Marske Book Cover

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai

The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi

The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem

A Restless Truth by Freya Marske

A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows

The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England by Brandon Sanderson

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

Kushiel’s Dart by Jacqueline Carey

Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher

The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten

cover of The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin

Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk

The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin

A Pirate’s Life for Tea by Rebecca Thorne

Elantris by Brandon Sanderson

A Promise of Fire by Amanda Bouchet 

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From the Dark We Came by J. Emery

The Unbroken by C. L. Clark

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel

The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick

A River of Golden Bones by A. K. Mulford

City of Brass book cover

The City of Brass by S. A. Chakraborty

The Rook by Daniel O’Malley

Angels’ Blood by Nalini Singh

Human Enough by E.S. Yu

The Bridge Kingdom by Danielle L. Jensen

The Fate of Stars by S. D. Simper 

A Song of Silver and Gold by Melissa Karibian

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri

The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland

Jade City by Fonda Lee Book Cover

A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N. K. Jemisin

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

Jade City by Fonda Lee

The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by S. A. Chakraborty

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Fall of Ruin and Wrath by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Witch King by Martha Wells

The High Mountain Court by A. K. Mulford

The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang

Stormsong by C. L. Polk

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo