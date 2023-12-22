Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023
Every year, former President Barack Obama shared his favorite reads of the year, which are always an interesting mix of fiction and nonfiction. He also mentioned that his lists of his favorite movies and music of the year will be out soon. This year’s selections include award-winning literary fiction, history books, a memoir, and more.
Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023:
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
The Wager by David Grann
Chip War by Chris Miller
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell
King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen
All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta
Some People Need Killing by Patricia Evangelista
This Other Eden by Paul Harding
