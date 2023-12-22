Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
a photo of Obama reading
News

Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Every year, former President Barack Obama shared his favorite reads of the year, which are always an interesting mix of fiction and nonfiction. He also mentioned that his lists of his favorite movies and music of the year will be out soon. This year’s selections include award-winning literary fiction, history books, a memoir, and more.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023:

cover of The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

The Wager by David Grann

Chip War by Chris Miller

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell

the cover of Some People Need Killing

King: A Life by Jonathan Eig

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Best Minds by Jonathan Rosen

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta

Some People Need Killing by Patricia Evangelista

This Other Eden by Paul Harding

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream