The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily
On Wednesday, Oprah Daily announced its list of the best novels that came out in 2023. The list is 10 books long and filled with books of varying genres, from authors both well-known and newer.
Here are a few of the best novels of 2023 according to Oprah Daily:
Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis
Lucky Dogs by Helen Schulman
For a full list of the novels, please visit Oprah Daily.com.
