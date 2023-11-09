On Wednesday, Oprah Daily announced its list of the best novels that came out in 2023. The list is 10 books long and filled with books of varying genres, from authors both well-known and newer.

Here are a few of the best novels of 2023 according to Oprah Daily:

Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

Lucky Dogs by Helen Schulman

For a full list of the novels, please visit Oprah Daily.com.

