2023 National Book Awards Announced

The 2023 National Book Awards were announced last night during a ceremony hosted by LeVar Burton, with Oprah Winfrey as a guest speaker. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have awarded the best writing in America, and last night’s ceremony granted awards in five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature.

Here are the winners of the 2023 National Book Awards:

Fiction

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Nonfiction

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk

Poetry

From Unincorporated Territory [Åmot] by Craig Santos Perez

Translated Literature

The Words that Remain by Stênio Gardel, translated by Bruna Dantas Lobato

Young People’s Literature

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Rita Dove

Paul Yamazaki

