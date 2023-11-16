2023 National Book Awards Announced
The 2023 National Book Awards were announced last night during a ceremony hosted by LeVar Burton, with Oprah Winfrey as a guest speaker. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have awarded the best writing in America, and last night’s ceremony granted awards in five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature.
Here are the winners of the 2023 National Book Awards:
Fiction
Blackouts by Justin Torres
Nonfiction
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk
Poetry
From Unincorporated Territory [Åmot] by Craig Santos Perez
Translated Literature
The Words that Remain by Stênio Gardel, translated by Bruna Dantas Lobato
Young People’s Literature
A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Rita Dove
Paul Yamazaki
For a list of the finalists, click here.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon
- These are the 100 Best Books of 2023, According to TIME
- You Can Vote in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards Now!
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble
- Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year
- We Need Diverse Books Launches New Site Dedicated to Indigenous Children’s Literature
- The New York Times & New York Public Library’s 2023 Best Illustrated Children’s Books
- The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily