FOURTH WING Series is Being Adapted Into a TV Show

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, the first book in the Empyrean series, has been a massive hit: it quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller, thanks in part to going viral on TikTok. It was #1 for 13 weeks and stayed on the bestseller list for 25 weeks.

The new adult fantasy novel follows Violet Sorrengail in her first year training as a warrior and bonding with a dragon. It has a dark academia aesthetic and a steamy romantic plot, making it an easy sell for fans of books like Sarah J. Maas’s series.