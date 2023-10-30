FOURTH WING Series is Being Adapted Into a TV Show
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, the first book in the Empyrean series, has been a massive hit: it quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller, thanks in part to going viral on TikTok. It was #1 for 13 weeks and stayed on the bestseller list for 25 weeks.
The new adult fantasy novel follows Violet Sorrengail in her first year training as a warrior and bonding with a dragon. It has a dark academia aesthetic and a steamy romantic plot, making it an easy sell for fans of books like Sarah J. Maas’s series.
Today, it was announced that Amazon and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society have acquired the rights to adapt the Empyrean series — including Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and three forthcoming titles — into a TV show for Amazon MGM Studios.
Yarros will be executive producing — but not writing — the show, alongside Liz Pelletier for Entangled Publishing. No other details about production or cast are available yet, but the finished show will stream on Prime Video.
Read more about this story at Variety.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Best Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org
- Michelle Obama to Narrate Children’s Classic WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE
- Oprah Announces 103rd Book Club Pick
- Hugo, Lodestone, Astounding Award Winners Announced
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All The Lists
- Serena Williams Has a Two-Book Deal, Including a Memoir
- Penguin Random House and We Need Diverse Books Open Submissions for the 2024 Creative Writing Awards
- Tiffany D. Jackson is Writing a YA Novel About the Marvel Superhero Storm