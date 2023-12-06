This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca sit down to determine the It Books of the Year. From 24 finalists, they will whittle down to twelve. The last cut is the deepest.

The It Books of the Year Finalists

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

The Guest by Emma Cline

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

The Wager by David Grann

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein

Spare by Prince Harry

Big Fiction by Dan Sinykin

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

The Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Heaven & Earth Grocery Story by James McBride

Poverty by Matthew Desmond

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Pageboy by Elliot Page

The Country of the Blind by Andrew Leland