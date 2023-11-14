10 Books Trending on TikTok Right Now

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

There is no denying that TikTok is an amazing tool for bookish people, whether we choose to share our own book recommendations or we use it to find our next read. It’s generally a great place to talk about books! Of course, if you’re a part of the BookTok community, you quickly realize that a select number of books appear over and over in your feed. In other words, there are some books trending on TikTok that are basically unavoidable no matter which content creators you follow! So today, I have scrolled to the ends of BookTok in order to share with you some of the books trending on TikTok nowadays.

A few things before we jump right in. For this list, I chose not to include the usual suspects. That means you won’t find any books by Colleen Hoover or Sarah J. Maas, for example. This list will also be influenced by my own personal algorithm (which means a lot of fantasy novels) because that’s what TikTok does. However, romantasy is one of the most, if not the most, popular subgenre you’ll find across the app — and I think this list of books trending on TikTok reflects that.

Lastly, I have to acknowledge that BookTok is usually biased towards white, cis, straight content creators and white, cis, straight books. That doesn’t mean that books by authors of color are not promoted. But I would definitely say that it’s way more common to find books trending on TikTok by white, cis, straight authors — which I tried to balance for this list. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at these 10 books trending on TikTok!

Books Trending on TikTok Right Now Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Let’s kick things off with the fantasy novel that took BookTok by storm! Ever since Fourth Wing came out, the romantasy subgenre has gotten even more popular on social media. The book follows a young woman named Violet Sorrengail. She was supposed to be a scribe for Basgiath War College. But her mother and their commanding general have ordered her to become a dragon rider. Very few people live long enough to become riders and bond with their dragons. And to make matters worse, many of the other cadets are set on killing her — like the ruthless Xaden Riorson. Either way, Violet only has two paths ahead of her: graduate or die.

Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan Kennedy Ryan is one of the more popular romance authors of color on TikTok, and while all of her books are well-loved, the most popular is certainly Long Shot! This novel follows the romance between NBA superstar August West and a sports marketer named Iris DuPree. They met long ago, before August even joined the NBA. Sadly, they went their separate ways, and Iris is even dating August’s #1 rival now. Their connection never faded, though, as you’ll see when you devour this novel in one sitting.

A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid This is a book that I swear pops up every single time I open the app. A Study in Drowning is Ava Reid’s first YA novel, and it’s also a great mix of fantasy and romance. The story follows Effy Sayre, who has always found solace in her copy of Myrddin’s fairy tale about the Fairy King. She’s also studying at a prestigious architecture college. So when Effy learns about the contest to design the late author’s home, she knows this was meant to be hers. She then goes to Hiraeth Manor, where she meets a literature scholar who is intent on proving that Myrddin is a fraud.

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert Moving on to Talia Hibbert’s YA debut! Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a sweet contemporary romance between a content creator and an athlete. The former is a girl named Celine, whose followers love all the conspiracy theories she posts on social media. The athlete (and Celine’s ex-best friend) is named Bradley, and he is pretty much perfect at everything he does. When both Celine and Bradley find themselves on the same survival course, they must find a way to work together in order to win the grand prize. And who knows, maybe some new feelings will develop between them…

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross I feel like I’ve seen people gush about this book almost as much as Fourth Wing lately. A YA romantasy novel, Divine Rivals is for those who love the enemies-to-lovers trope. The story follows Iris, who needs to win the columnist promotion at the paper she works for. She has other worries, which she writes down in her letters to her MIA brother. These letters mysteriously disappear when she stuffs them under her wardrobe door — only to appear in the hands of Roman. Who is none other than Iris’ rival at the paper. Soon after, Roman writes back — and the two forge an undeniable connection.

The Sun and the Void by Gabriela Romero Lacruz Next, this debut fantasy novel keeps popping up on my feed — and I’m very glad because otherwise, I wouldn’t have known about it! The Sun and the Void follows two characters. On the one hand, there’s Reina, who owes her life to her grandmother’s magic. She’ll do anything to keep the woman’s favor. Then there’s Eva, who is trying hard to be the perfect daughter and hide what sets her apart. Her problem? Magic calls to her — and wielding magic is punishable by death.

Masters of Death by Olivie Blake Olivia Blake’s novels are BookTok favorites — which is true ever since The Atlas Six came out. But I’ve found that another one of her novels has been trending lately, and it’s none other than Masters of Death! The story follows a vampire who is also a real estate agent, and a fraudulent medium who is also Death’s godson. The vampire’s name is Viola, and her task is to sell a haunted house. The medium is named Fox, and he’s there to help Viola rid the place of ghosts. Both of them are now bound to an unexpected quest, which will change their perception of love and death forever.

The Serpent and The Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent After Fourth Wing, another romantasy novel quickly gained popularity: The Serpent and the Wings of Night! This book follows Oraya, a human woman trying to survive in a world of vampires. To do that, she must prove herself in the Kejari. This deadly tournament is hosted by the goddess of death herself, and it pitches the most vicious vampire warriors from the three houses against each other. Another one of these warriors is Raihn, who quickly becomes Oraya’s biggest competition. Soon, both of them start to have feelings for each other, which could be both Oraya and Raihn’s downfall.

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn This YA fantasy series began with Legendborn, which is also pretty popular on TikTok. Still, I’ve found that these days, Bloodmarked is all the rage among fantasy fans! This book continues the story of Bree, who just wanted to find out the truth behind her mother’s death. That’s why she joined the Legendborn Order, an Arthurian secret society tasked with protecting the world from demons. There are other things going on in this novel, but to avoid any spoilers, I’ll just add that Bree will have to learn to control her powers quickly if she wants to survive.

Better than the Movies by Lynn Painter The last of these books trending on TikTok is this sweet YA rom-com! Better than the Movies follows Liz Buxbaum, who will do anything to get noticed by her forever crush, Michael — including befriending her next-door neighbor, Wes Bennet. Especially since Wes and Michael seem to be hitting it off. So Liz and Wes come up with a plan to get noticed by Michael. But as the two of them spent more and more time together, it seems like something might bloom between them instead.

Want to find even more amazing new reads for yourself or to gift to a friend? Then you should definitely check out our TBR subscription service! In it, one of our amazing bibliologists will pick personalized book recommendations that are tailored especially to your reading taste.