This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

To paraphrase the good sis Lizzo: It’s about that time! Time to take stock of books that have come out so far this year that have left an impression. Amazon has joined Barnes & Noble as the latest bookseller to share their list of books that we should all give more attention to. The list of Amazon’s best books of the year so far was assembled by its editorial team, which took into account book reviews, factoring in buzzy books with what readers and their fellow Amazon reviewers liked the most.

The books were published between January and June this year, and are categorized by genre or age category. The categories are: biographies and memoirs; business and leadership; children’s books; cookbooks, food, and wine; history; literary fiction; mysteries, thrillers, and suspense; nonfiction; romance; science; science fiction and fantas; teen and young adult; and the best 20 books of any category.

Listed below are Amazon’s 20 best books of the year so far, followed by a list of the editors’ personal favorites.

Amazon’s 20 Best Books of the Year So Far

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Amazon Editors’ Personal Favorites Pomegranate by Helen Elaine Lee “Sorry/not sorry for the simile: This empathy-expanding novel is like a pomegranate — open it to find a treasure trove inside.” — Erin Codices, Senior Editor specializing in Literary Fiction All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby “A dazzlingly smart and suspenseful mashup of murder mystery and social commentary, proving Cosby is a master storyteller.” — Vanessa Cronin Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb “Engrossing and heart pounding, this must-read — about devastating secrets — had me on the edge of my seat from beginning to end.” — Kami Tai, Editor specializing in Romance/Historical Fiction Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents — and What They Mean for America’s Future by Jean M. Twenge