Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Barnes & Noble has released the finalists in the running to be labeled their Book of the Year. The 12 books include children’s fiction, new nonfiction from the author of Killers of the Flower Moon, historical fiction, a cookbook, and more. The authors are a diverse mix of veterans with some newbies mixed in.
Here are a few of Barnes & Noble’s best books of the year:
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
For the full list, visit Barnes & Noble’s site.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
