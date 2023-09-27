How the Publishing Phenomenon of the Year Was Made

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros has taken the book world by storm. It is the first book (!) out from the new imprint Red Tower, and on today’s episode, Molly Majumdar (Editorial Director) and Stacey Abrams (V-P of Operations) talk to me about how it came to be, what it was like to be a part of the book’s amazing success, and what they’ve learned.

Subscribe to First Edition via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

For episode extras, subscribe to the First Edition Substack.

Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!

Discussed in this episode:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Red Tower Books

Assistant to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram.

And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you!

Email First Edition at firstedition@bookriot.com