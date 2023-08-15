New Releases and More for August 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Thornhedge, Two Tribes, Vampires of El Norte, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher

Two Tribes by Emily Bowen Cohen

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

The Last Girls Standing by Jennifer Dugan

No One Leaves the Castle by Christopher Healy

Nell & the Netherbeast by Adi Rule

Fever House by Keith Rosson

Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker

Paperback Releases:

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias

Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After by Elizabeth Crane

Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed

Book of Night by Holly Black

Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell

Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston

Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson

A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules and the Killers Who Used Them by Dr. Neil Bradbury

Spin a Black Yarn: Novellas by Josh Malerman

The Untelling by Tayari Jones

After You’d Gone and My Lover’s Lover by Maggie O’Farrell

What We’re Reading:

Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim

The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett

Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business by Roxane Gay

Disney’s British Gentleman: The Life and Career of David Tomlinson by Nathan Morley

More Books Out This Week:

Under the Tamarind Tree by Nigar Alam

Dust by Dusti Bowling

Where the Lockwood Grows by Olivia A. Cole

Holly Horror #1 by Michelle Jabès Corpora

Tilly in Technicolor by Mazey Eddings

Gimmicks and Glamour by Lauren Melissa Ellzey

The Book of Silver Linings by Nan Fischer

Chilling with Ghosts: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural by Insha Fitzpatrick

The Great Transition by Nick Fuller Googins

Daughters of Latin America: An International Anthology of Writing by Latine Women by Sandra Guzmán

August Wilson: A Life by Patti Hartigan

The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman

Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson by Sally H. Jacobs

New Adult by Timothy Janovsky

The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race by Farah Karim-Cooper

Ghost Book by Remy Lai

Holler Rat: A Memoir by Anya Liftig

Totally Psychic by Brigid Martin

A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban

The Witch is Back by Sophie H. Morgan

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

More Perfect by Temi Oh

The Rabbits by Sophie Overett

Codename Charming by Lucy Parker

In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel by Genevieve Plunkett

Let’s Go Let’s Go Let’s Go by Cleo Qian

The Quickening: Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth by Elizabeth Rush

The English Experience by Julie Schumacher

Thin Skin: Essays by Jenn Shapland

The Curious Lives of Nonprofit Martyrs by George Singleton

West of the Sea by Stephanie Willing

The President’s Wife by Tracey Enerson Wood