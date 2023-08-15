New Releases and More for August 15, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Thornhedge, Two Tribes, Vampires of El Norte, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
Two Tribes by Emily Bowen Cohen
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
The Last Girls Standing by Jennifer Dugan
No One Leaves the Castle by Christopher Healy
Nell & the Netherbeast by Adi Rule
Fever House by Keith Rosson
Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker
Paperback Releases:
The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn
This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After by Elizabeth Crane
Sacrificio by Ernesto Mestre-Reed
Book of Night by Holly Black
Cat Brushing by Jane Campbell
Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston
Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson
A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules and the Killers Who Used Them by Dr. Neil Bradbury
Spin a Black Yarn: Novellas by Josh Malerman
The Untelling by Tayari Jones
After You’d Gone and My Lover’s Lover by Maggie O’Farrell
What We’re Reading:
Her Radiant Curse by Elizabeth Lim
The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett
Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business by Roxane Gay
Disney’s British Gentleman: The Life and Career of David Tomlinson by Nathan Morley
More Books Out This Week:
Under the Tamarind Tree by Nigar Alam
Dust by Dusti Bowling
Where the Lockwood Grows by Olivia A. Cole
Holly Horror #1 by Michelle Jabès Corpora
Tilly in Technicolor by Mazey Eddings
Gimmicks and Glamour by Lauren Melissa Ellzey
The Book of Silver Linings by Nan Fischer
Chilling with Ghosts: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural by Insha Fitzpatrick
The Great Transition by Nick Fuller Googins
Daughters of Latin America: An International Anthology of Writing by Latine Women by Sandra Guzmán
August Wilson: A Life by Patti Hartigan
The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman
Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson by Sally H. Jacobs
New Adult by Timothy Janovsky
The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race by Farah Karim-Cooper
Ghost Book by Remy Lai
Holler Rat: A Memoir by Anya Liftig
Totally Psychic by Brigid Martin
A Tall Dark Trouble by Vanessa Montalban
The Witch is Back by Sophie H. Morgan
The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
More Perfect by Temi Oh
The Rabbits by Sophie Overett
Codename Charming by Lucy Parker
In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel by Genevieve Plunkett
Let’s Go Let’s Go Let’s Go by Cleo Qian
The Quickening: Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth by Elizabeth Rush
The English Experience by Julie Schumacher
Thin Skin: Essays by Jenn Shapland
The Curious Lives of Nonprofit Martyrs by George Singleton
West of the Sea by Stephanie Willing
The President’s Wife by Tracey Enerson Wood