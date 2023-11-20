The Best Books of 2023, According to Harper’s BAZAAR
Harper’s BAZAAR is an American fashion magazine that was first published in 1867. While its focus is on fashion and beauty, it also covers other aspects of culture, including books. Unsurprisingly, then, they are one of the many publications who has just put out a best books of the year list.
The Harper’s BAZAAR list has 45 books on it, ranging from “fizzy summer beach reads to highbrow literary fiction.” Their picks skew towards the literary fiction side of things, including titles like the National Book Award-winning The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride as well as others from “modern literary forces like Brandon Taylor, Ann Patchett, and Zadie Smith.”
It’s not all litfic, though: there is a romance pick in Happy Place by Emily Henry; a horror title in A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand; celebrity memoirs, like The Woman In Me by Britney Spears; and a selection of essays and other nonfiction books.
To see the full list, check out Harper’s BAZAAR.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
