The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024

Between our newsletters, podcasts, and the site, Book Riot recommends hundreds of books every month, but which of those recommendations are sticking? We don’t have perfect data on that, but we do have a proxy: the books you all clicked on the most. It’s hard for us to know whether a book gets clicked on because you wanted to buy it right then and there or because you just wanted to learn more about it. Either way, it’s an interesting thing to track, especially because it doesn’t neatly map onto our most popular posts. For example, none of the books on our most popular article of the month — 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In — appears on this list.

First, let’s take a quick aside to go over the most popular posts on Book Riot last month. Then, we’ll take a tour through the most clicked on books and where they appeared on the site. We’ve got award nominated books, romantasy, horror short stories, and lots more!