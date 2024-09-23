9 Books that Explain the ‘90s: Novels that Use the 1990s as a Historical Setting

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Yes, that title is a shout-out to the excellent podcast 60 Songs that Explain the ‘90s. Obviously, many writers wrote contemporary works during the 1990s. Those books reflect that time through the eyes of people living through it. Nowadays, writers can turn to the 1990s as a historical setting. These writers will have the benefit of hindsight, if they were around back then. Those past events will inform the contemporary context of their work. No matter when writers hail from, they also have the body of 1990s media to draw from, reference, and comment on.

I consulted my article on what makes historical fiction to determine whether books with 1990s settings strictly qualify as historical fiction. The Historical Writers Association says books must be set 35 years in the past to qualify as historical. That organization has the broadest scope. Even they won’t start accepting 1990s novels as historical until next year at the earliest. So for the time being, these books are in a nebulous zone, genre-wise.