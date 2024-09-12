Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Welcome to September, where the vibes are all about kids being back in school, many readers are hoping for relief from the excessive heat that will come with fall weather, the countdown for Halloween has begun, and a bunch of great book clubs have announced their new picks! As per my monthly tradition I’ve rounded up book clubs that offer a variety of great choices, are almost all virtual — or have a virtual component — and allow you to join in as much or as little as fits with your reading life.

Nonfiction readers have a collection of essays from a recent new voice in cultural criticism and also a work by a groundbreaking, trailblazing activist. There’s a novel set in New York with a cast of characters and a missing person, and Octavia E. Butler’s timely novel keeps making the book club rounds. You can read Tiffany D. Jackson’s gut-punch YA mystery (chosen with Banned Books Week in mind), and romance fans can read a love story with the added bonus of some magical elements. If you’re behind on your modern classics, there’s a historical fiction option. Plus, a dark comedy, a novel about sisters with a modern-day Little Women vibe, a rewritten classic from a new perspective, and a Maine set novel by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. This month also marks Reese Witherspoon’s 100th book club pick!