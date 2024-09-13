All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards

Earlier this week we covered the 2024 National Book Awards Longlists for Young People’s Literature and Translated Literature. Now the longlists for Nonfiction, Poetry, and Fiction have also been released, rounding out all the contenders for this year’s awards.

The National Book Awards were first established in 1950 to celebrate the best writing in the United States and have been overseen by the National Book Foundation since 1989. Submissions for each year’s awards open in mid-march and close in mid-May. To qualify for consideration, books must have been published in the United States between December 1 of the previous year and November 30 of the current year.