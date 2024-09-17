The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist

The Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction written in English, from writers of any nationality, published in the UK or Ireland. At the end of July, a longlist of 13 titles was announced, which you can read here . Now the top contenders for the award have been narrowed down to a shortlist.

Each shortlisted author will take home £2,500 (a little over $3200). The Booker Prize Winner for 2024 will be announced November 12, 2024, at a dinner and ceremony in London, where they will take home a prize of £50,000 (a little over $64,000).

This year’s selection committee evaluated 156 titles published between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. The committee is composed of artist and author Edmund de Waal, novelist Sara Collins, The Guardian fiction editor Justine Jordan, writer and professor Yiyun Li, and musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.

More information about this year’s Booker Prize is available here. You can read excerpts from each of the shortlisted titles as well.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.