The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist

The winner will be announced in November.

The Booker Prize is awarded to a work of fiction written in English, from writers of any nationality, published in the UK or Ireland. At the end of July, a longlist of 13 titles was announced, which you can read here. Now the top contenders for the award have been narrowed down to a shortlist.

Each shortlisted author will take home £2,500 (a little over $3200). The Booker Prize Winner for 2024 will be announced November 12, 2024, at a dinner and ceremony in London, where they will take home a prize of £50,000 (a little over $64,000).

This year’s selection committee evaluated 156 titles published between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. The committee is composed of artist and author Edmund de Waal, novelist Sara Collins, The Guardian fiction editor Justine Jordan, writer and professor Yiyun Li, and musician and producer Nitin Sawhney.

More information about this year’s Booker Prize is available here. You can read excerpts from each of the shortlisted titles as well.

