The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Welcome back to our roundup of all the bestselling books of the week. Today we’re back to having no books that made it to all five bestseller lists. We do have one newcomer in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s memoir, which ranked in four of the five lists along with a CoHo title and a repeat showing from Hannah Grace. Overall it’s a pretty familiar story, though: lots of familiar titles from the folks you’re used to seeing on these lists.
Unless you’re new here, you already know what I’m about to say: this list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Daydream by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Games Gods Play by Abigail Owen (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Passions in Death by J.D. Robb (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
