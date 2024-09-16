The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Welcome back to our roundup of all the bestselling books of the week. Today we’re back to having no books that made it to all five bestseller lists. We do have one newcomer in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s memoir, which ranked in four of the five lists along with a CoHo title and a repeat showing from Hannah Grace. Overall it’s a pretty familiar story, though: lots of familiar titles from the folks you’re used to seeing on these lists.

Unless you’re new here, you already know what I’m about to say: this list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.