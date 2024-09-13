The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Stop the presses! This week’s roundup of the most read books on Goodreads has some new titles! We’ve been seeing the same books slightly rearranged for months, so it’s nice to see some new covers in the mix. Both of them are romance books in popular series.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros is nearing the top of the charts again, this time coinciding with its paperback release on September 17th. This limited edition has sprayed and stenciled edges (of course), plus a new scene from the hero’s perspective as well as two previously released bonus chapters. It’s hard to believe there is anyone interested in Fourth Wing that hasn’t already read it, but here we are!