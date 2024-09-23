As September Draws Close to an End, the Real Fall Horrors Begin

Another book coming out tomorrow to get excited about: Where I End was originally published in 2022 and won the Shirley Jackson Award that same year. Now, it’s being republished by Erewhon Books, so if you missed it the first time, here it is again! This novel follows the story of a young woman named Aoileann who desperately wants a family but is stuck alone on an island with her bed-bound mother. Then Sarah shows up on the island with her three kids, and Aoileann finds something new to fixate upon.