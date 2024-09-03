The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week’s roundup of bestselling books is shorter than usual, because the bestseller lists could not agree. Some of the top sellers according to one list don’t appear at all on others. Kamala Harris’s memoir The Truths We Hold is #1 on the Indie Bestseller (Paperback Nonfiction) bestseller list, but doesn’t appear in the top ten of any of the others. The only thing everyone can agree on is that Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas books continue to sell.

The two new titles on the list this week are Jodi Picoult’s new historical fiction By Any Other Name, which is about a woman who is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays, and On the Edge by Nate Silver, which is about the world of professional risk-takers.