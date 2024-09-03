Riot Headline The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024
News

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

USA Today, Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers all have their own bestseller lists. Here are the combined results.

This week’s roundup of bestselling books is shorter than usual, because the bestseller lists could not agree. Some of the top sellers according to one list don’t appear at all on others. Kamala Harris’s memoir The Truths We Hold is #1 on the Indie Bestseller (Paperback Nonfiction) bestseller list, but doesn’t appear in the top ten of any of the others. The only thing everyone can agree on is that Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas books continue to sell.

The two new titles on the list this week are Jodi Picoult’s new historical fiction By Any Other Name, which is about a woman who is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays, and On the Edge by Nate Silver, which is about the world of professional risk-takers.

There Are Rivers in the Sky cover

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

By Any Other Name cover

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

On the Edge by Nate Silver (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

