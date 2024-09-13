10 Historical Fiction Retellings From Austen to Shakespeare

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

I don’t often consider whether a retelling is historical or not when I’m first reading it. I’m drawn to it simply because it’s a retelling. Retellings that set a story in modern day can be fascinating in how they map stories from and about different times onto our current surroundings. I’m drawn to retellings not only because of my love for the original stories, but because I love seeing stories and characters explored in innovative ways. Doing that doesn’t mean a story has to be divorced from the time period it was originally told in. In fact, sometimes a retelling set in the same time as the original can give you more context for what was going on at the time than the original story did. Maybe that’s one reason historical fiction retellings appeal to me.

Historical fiction retellings can be just as creative as modern retellings, too. Among the historical fiction retellings featured here, there are stories told from different points of view, gender-bent retellings (which I can never get enough of), and what-ifs that take the stories down wildly different paths. Some of the stories are set in the exact same time period as the original while others deviate, expanding the scope of the story that was originally told. But all of these historical fiction retellings are sure to leave you satisfied with a story well told.