Every week, we take a look back at the most read books on Goodreads to take note of any trends. It’s a good way to get a gauge of the buzziest books of the moment, and how a title’s influence has grown or shrunk recently. After all, as all readers know, it’s one thing to buy a book (reflected on the bestseller lists), and it’s a very different thing to actually make the time to read it. The weekly lists shift only slightly, but by looking at the monthly lists, we can get a better sense of what’s changing.

The most read books on Goodreads in August look similar to July’s, but there are some differences. Reckless by Lauren Roberts took the #3 spot in July, but it’s already fallen to #16 in August. The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden was #1 in July, but it came just short of making this list: it’s the sixth most read book on Goodreads in August. Other titles have climbed back up the ranks, like Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, neither of which appeared on July’s list.