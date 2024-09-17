The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist is Here and Women Dominate

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

2024 Ignatz Awards Announced

The Ignatz Awards, the festival prize of the Small Press Expo recognizing “outstanding achievement in comics and cartooning,” announced its 2024 winners and reignited my passion for the form. The winners include Roaming by Jillian Tamaki & Mariko Tamaki (Outstanding Graphic Novel); My Body Unspooling by Leo Fox (Outstanding Comic); Buuza!! by Shazleen Khan (Outstanding Online Comic); and, Robyn Smith for “Night Fever” (from Gladiolus Magazine #1) (Outstanding Artist). You can find the full list here.