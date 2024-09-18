Read These Award-Nominated Books With Your Book Club

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

The past couple of weeks, we’ve been seeing finalists being announced for different book awards. I am a big proponent of not reading something just because someone “in authority” holds it in high regard, but there are some literary awards that I know I can go to for some good book recommendations.

And, if your book club likes to read the new, buzzy books, the ones I’ve rounded up below are perfect.