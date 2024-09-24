8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In
In science fiction, the array of possible worlds is as numerous as the stars. You see the whole spectrum. There are utopias, dystopias, galaxy-wide federations, empires, independent worlds of autonomy and choice — you name it. There are beautiful worlds and flawed worlds. Worlds with stunning flora and fauna, with scenery and structures you dream about. Some worlds you might wish you could live in.
Then there are science fiction worlds that are just the worst.
Now, when I talk about “the worst,” I mean the worst worlds to thrive/live/survive in. This list includes worlds that, while intriguing and emotionally devastating to read about, I am fully aware that I would not survive for a millisecond, if that. Nope. Nada. I would not make it, y’all. These are worlds where, if you’re on a spaceship passing by, there would ideally be signs in orbit with “Don’t Even Think About It” stamped in large print in all known languages.
The “Worst” Science Fiction Worlds
Here’s the thing: I love reading about the worst science fiction worlds. They’re complex thought experiments of not only survival but the capacity for empathy and humanity. I think in most of these worst worlds would still have survivors. Some would escape it, make it through it, and even thrive in it. They’d have to shed every last ounce of their humanity to survive, OR by embracing their humanity, they might save and nurture as many people as they can. Perhaps a bit of both. Because of this, in the list of books and stories below, many characters are as compelling as the worlds they find themselves in.
Now if you’re thinking of worlds like that of The Hunger Games, you’re not wrong, but let’s keep brainstorming: I want to focus on examples across the science fiction umbrella that you might not have thought of at first.
So buckle up, buttercups. Below are eight examples of science fiction worlds, using both short fiction and book-length fiction, that are just the fucking worst to live in.
The world of the Tlic from “Bloodchild” in Bloodchild And Other Stories by Octavia E. Butler
This story imprinted on my psyche ever since I first read it. While “Bloodchild” is, at heart, a story of sacrifice and love, it is deeply unsettling. The overall situation is terrifying: Gan is a young human boy living on an alien planet run by the Tlic, an insect-like species that cannot reproduce on their own. The Tlic protect the Terrans (humans), and in return, the Terrans agree to have males act as hosts for Tlic eggs.
Gan was offered to the Tlic leader T’Gatoi to be a host, which can be a painful and dangerous experience, much like what pregnant people experience on Earth. Gan must navigate whether he is ready to take on this danger.
Nuclear Holocaust Earth OR the Oankali from Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
Look, Butler knows how to create unsettling worlds for characters (and the reader) to navigate, and she is a titan in the science fiction genre. Ergo, I must include more than one example.
Obviously Earth in the aftermath of the Nuclear Holocaust would be the worst, but also being groomed by the Oankali to restart humanity sounds pretty terrifying as well. The horror and curiosity in the beginning are unmatched, and Lilith Iyapo must contend with questions and choices that are mind-blowing.
Dystopian Sonoran Desert from Desert Creatures by Kay Chronister
There are images of this future Earth that will stick with me forever. These images are a brand on my brain, emphasizing the fact that I would 100% not survive in this dystopian desert world of horrors and miracles. But there is still hope for a stubborn, gritty few, and it’s those characters we cheer for in this haunting tale.
Magdala was born with a club foot in a Mad-Max-like future, where Las Vegas holds the promise of saints and healing. As a child, Magdala and her father Xavier make their way across the Sonoran Desert in hopes of a miracle, but the journey is full of tragedy. Years later, Magdala tries again for healing and redemption.
Bia-Peitha from “Grottmata” by Thomas Ha in Nightmare Magazine, Issue 142
Like “Bloodchild,” there is a tenderness to this story despite the horrors that occur. This is a story of atrocities and retribution. And even though it’s a novelette, it feels epic in scope and grief. I was disturbed and emotionally wrecked by this story, and I mean that in the best possible way.
An inspector is sent to the conquered world Bia-Peitha to investigate a series of “non-natural” deaths that have been occurring, some seeming suicides. Soldiers run this conquered world, but there is another force at play, seeking vengeance for past atrocities and current oppression.
The Stillness from The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
Jemisin’s world is stunning, and I wouldn’t mind living in some locations of the Stillness…as long as it’s not during the Fifth Season. I’d like to avoid the whole wipeout-of-civilization stage, but with my luck, that wouldn’t happen.
What makes Jemisin’s novels so powerful is that they somewhat mirror our world today, as more natural disasters and atrocities occur. Of course, we’d love to live on Earth as long as it’s not going over an environmental-and-human-horrors cliff, but here we are.
Planet Tartarus from “Five Views of the Planet Tartarus” by Rachael K. Jones from Lightspeed Magazine, Issue 164
At under 600 words, this story is utterly terrifying while also being brilliant in point of view. Without giving anything away, I’ll break it down to this quick summary: Every ten years, a new batch of prisoners is brought to planet Tartarus for the Orpheus Factory.
The prisoners’ fate in this world is worse than death, with a powerful and poignant ending. It will take you minutes to read but will haunt you for much longer.
Fortress of Scattered Needles from Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee
To get a taste of where this world is, check out the cover of Ninefox Gambit. The Fortress of Scattered Needles is a fortress built in a stretch of empty space. Not only is it isolated, it’s of immense strategic significance. The fortress is a formidable structure with state-of-the-art shield technology and multiple levels of construction.
What makes it the worst is if you’re the main character, Captain Kel Cheris, who, in order to redeem herself from past transgressions, must try to re-capture this fortress. Also, she needs the help of the ghost of a war criminal general to do it. Not only is this world hostile at every turn, but you have to do it using mathematical genius (math is not my strong suit) and deadly war tactics.
Ninth House from Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
I’d put both Ninth House and Canaan House of the First House on this list. I wouldn’t survive any house in The Locked Tomb series, let’s be real. In the system Dominicus, there are nine planets, each with a powerful house that practices a form of necromancy. Gideon is from Ninth House, which is essentially a death cult that protects the foreboding (and obviously deadly) Locked Tomb. The reason Gideon is picked to be cavalier to Harrow, the heir of Ninth House, is mostly because the alternatives are either dead or dying.
Canaan House, where Gideon and Harrow go to compete to become Lyctors to the emperor, is equally terrifying, and yes, a lot of people die. Don’t go to these places unless you’re a necromancer with power-hungry motives.
The Worst of Worlds, The Best of Worlds
Whether you're interested in reading about the best worlds or the worst worlds, science fiction is a brilliant genre to dive into if you want to find ingenuity and complexity. While world-building is an important factor in every genre, science fiction can really hone in on what makes a world survivable, who can survive it, and how. You'll read about unfathomable worlds, both beautiful and terrifying.