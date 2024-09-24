8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds to Live In

In science fiction, the array of possible worlds is as numerous as the stars. You see the whole spectrum. There are utopias, dystopias, galaxy-wide federations, empires, independent worlds of autonomy and choice — you name it. There are beautiful worlds and flawed worlds. Worlds with stunning flora and fauna, with scenery and structures you dream about. Some worlds you might wish you could live in.

Then there are science fiction worlds that are just the worst.