The Best New Books Out in September, According to Indie Booksellers

Who better to get book recommendations from than independent booksellers? They’re some of the most passionate and well-informed readers out there — plus, they know just what kind of books will do well when recommended to customers. That’s why the Indie Next List is so helpful. It’s a list of the top 25 new book releases for the upcoming month, nominated by indie booksellers across the country and put together by the American Booksellers Association. Each book on the list has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend it.

I’ve picked out ten of the books off that list to add to your TBR. Most of them are also Book Riot recommendations, so I’ve included our descriptions when possible. Be sure to click through to the ABA website for the full list, including six Indie Next Picks that are now out in paperback.