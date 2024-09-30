The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
There’s only book that made it into the top ten of all five of the biggest bestseller lists this week: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. It slipped off the bestseller lists for a while, but the paperback release that came out in September has jumpstarted its popularity once again. It’s also been popping up on the Most Read Books on Goodreads lists; it was the most read book on Goodreads in September.
We also have a few new titles making their debut on this list, including a couple of celebrity/public figures memoirs and two new mysteries: Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton, The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop, We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, and The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart.
Unfortunately, right-wing pundit Bill O’Reilly is still on the bestseller list. He was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment lawsuits and an exposé by the New York Times, and that’s just one of many controversies, so it’s depressing that he still has an audience.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Entitlement by Rumaan Alam and What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Something Lost, Something Gained by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Confronting the Presidents by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Butcher Game by Alaina Urquhart (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
- Meryl Streep to Star in Adaptation of THE CORRECTIONS
- Beloved Actress Maggie Smith has Died at 89
- The Adaptation of EAST OF EDEN Will Star Florence Pugh
- The Most Popular Books on Goodreads From the Last 5 Years
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Banned Wagon Hits the Road for Second Annual Banned Wagon Tour
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists