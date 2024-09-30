The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

There’s only book that made it into the top ten of all five of the biggest bestseller lists this week: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. It slipped off the bestseller lists for a while, but the paperback release that came out in September has jumpstarted its popularity once again. It’s also been popping up on the Most Read Books on Goodreads lists; it was the most read book on Goodreads in September.

Unfortunately, right-wing pundit Bill O’Reilly is still on the bestseller list. He was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment lawsuits and an exposé by the New York Times, and that’s just one of many controversies, so it’s depressing that he still has an audience.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Entitlement by Rumaan Alam and What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.