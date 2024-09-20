After last week’s little surprise, it seems we’re back to the same old same old. Kind of.

While the #1 spot on the list of the most read books on Goodreads this week is still Elsie Silver’s rugged mountain romance—which just got its new position last week—everything else seems to have moved back to their usual rankings. Fourth Wing is still getting its push (most likely from its paperback release), and Kristin Hannah is still holding strong, as is Emily Henry.