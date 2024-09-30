This Week’s Bestselling BIPOC Books, According to Bookshop.org

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Every week, my colleague Danika Ellis looks at the bestselling books form lists like USA Today, Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers. They are, as you might imagine, usually not very diverse, and are often really redundant. I mean, sure there are a lot of great books on them, but they are books I always hear about, and they don’t change much week to week.

But then there’s Bookshop.org’s weekly bestseller list, which just feels very refreshing. If you’re unfamiliar, Bookshop.org is a site that supports independent bookstores by allowing customers to select specific bookstores they’d like their purchase to count towards. They’ve raised more than $33 million for indie bookstores since 2020.