New, Thought-Provoking Horror to Read With Your Book Club

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

As a kid, I remember reading the iconic Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine, and watching shows like the Goosebumps adaptation and Are You Afraid of the Dark? on Nickelodeon, but at some point, I turned away from horror. Between my adolescent years and my adult life up until very recently, I achieved weenie status and mostly shied away from all things frightening.

But then I started working for Book Riot and editing our Fright Stuff newsletter, and suddenly, the macabre became much more appealing. I’m still a recovering weenie, but I’ve since gained an appreciation for a particular flavor of horror. My fellow illustrious Book Riot writers have shown me the satisfying catharsis that can come from horror that looks at the most frightening aspects of everyday life, splaying them open for all to examine. There are Indian burial grounds, Nigerian ghostroots, deals with the devil, and more.