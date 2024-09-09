The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The only books on all five of the bestseller lists this week are by authors you’ll recognize: Colleen Hoover, Sarah J. Maas, and Kristin Hannah. We do have one new title in the mix, though: Daydream by Hannah Grace, the third book in the Maple Hill romance series — book one was Icebreaker, and book two was Wildfire.
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is climbing back up the charts because the paperback came out at the end of August. It has deckled edges and reflective foil lettering on the cover.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, translated by Jesse Kirkwood, and Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
The Women by Kristin Hannah
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Daydream by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
