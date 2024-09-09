The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The only books on all five of the bestseller lists this week are by authors you’ll recognize: Colleen Hoover, Sarah J. Maas, and Kristin Hannah. We do have one new title in the mix, though: Daydream by Hannah Grace, the third book in the Maple Hill romance series — book one was Icebreaker, and book two was Wildfire.

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is climbing back up the charts because the paperback came out at the end of August. It has deckled edges and reflective foil lettering on the cover.