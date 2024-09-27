The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024

The most read books on Goodreads in each week of September shifted around some: several weeks had Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver in the #1 spot and Daydream by Hannah Grace made an appearance in the top five. Overall, though, the most read books in September shook out to all be familiar titles. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is stubbornly holding onto the #5 spot nine years after it was first published, Emily Henry and Kristen Hannah’s new books are also keeping their seats in the top five, and the bump from the paperback release of Fourth Wing has put it back in the #1 position.

I’ll be honest, business as usual has gotten a little bit boring when it comes to putting together this list; I hope a new release shakes this up soon! The most read books on Goodreads also continue to be almost entirely by white authors, so I’ve also included a couple of September’s biggest books releases by authors of color at the end.