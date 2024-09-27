The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024
The most read books on Goodreads in each week of September shifted around some: several weeks had Wild Eyes by Elsie Silver in the #1 spot and Daydream by Hannah Grace made an appearance in the top five. Overall, though, the most read books in September shook out to all be familiar titles. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas is stubbornly holding onto the #5 spot nine years after it was first published, Emily Henry and Kristen Hannah’s new books are also keeping their seats in the top five, and the bump from the paperback release of Fourth Wing has put it back in the #1 position.
I’ll be honest, business as usual has gotten a little bit boring when it comes to putting together this list; I hope a new release shakes this up soon! The most read books on Goodreads also continue to be almost entirely by white authors, so I’ve also included a couple of September’s biggest books releases by authors of color at the end.
#5:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Romantasy may not be getting the press it once did, but it’s still moving units: two of the top five most read books in September go to romantasy books, both of which are backlist. More than 57,000 people marked this as read in September, bringing it to more than three million total ratings with a 4.2 average rating.
#4:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
It’s no surprise that the most read romance book of the moment is by Emily Henry, who has been dominating the romance bestseller lists. This title came out in April, but it’s still finding plenty of new readers. 59,000 Goodreads users read it this month, and it has a 4.3 average rating.
#3:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
As Emily Henry is to romance, Kristin Hannah is to historical fiction. This book club favorite author has been a mainstay on the most read list since The Women released in February. It was read by nearly 62,000 users in September and has an impressive 4.6 average rating.
#2:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Freida McFadden has only recently become one of the most read and bestselling authors in her genre, thrillers, but it’s been a meteoric rise to fame. This is the first book in her Housemaid series, and it was marked as read by almost 64,000 users this month, with a 4.3 average rating.
#1:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Fourth Wing‘s paperback release this month has catapulted it back into the #1 spot. After a long reign at the top of the bestseller lists, sales had begun to slow, but it looks like that cycle is starting back up again — and Goodreads readership is following suit. It was read by 65,000 users last week, adding to its two million total ratings. It has a 4.6 average rating.
Two of the Most Exciting September Book Releases
Given how white the most read books on Goodreads list is, I wanted to highlight a couple of the most exciting new releases by authors of color that came out this month, recommended by a couple of my fellow Book Rioters. They’re both dark academia books, which makes them perfect for for fall reading.
Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
I am geeked about this YA Black-led, dark academia vampire romantasy with Ethiopian influences (yes, girl). It’s been compared to Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House, which is a particular brand of dark fantasy I really appreciate. In it, lost heiress Kidan Adane infiltrates Uxlay University, where students dedicate themselves to studying to preserve peace between humans and vampires. But Kidan is there because her family was killed and her sister kidnapped, with all signs pointing to Susenyos Sagad, the vampire bound to her family, being the culprit. But Susenyos—and giving into her own darkness—is alluring, and after a murder happens that echoes her sister’s disappearance, Kidan finds herself dangerously deeper in the vampire underworld.
Also, the copy I got is so pretty. It’s got designed edges and everything. —Erica Ezeifedi
An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
Alexis Henderson is one of those authors who just keeps writing hit after hit, whether it’s about witches or sapphic bloodsuckers or, with this new novel, dark academia. An Academy for Liars takes place at Drayton College, a magic school hidden in Savannah. Lennon, like the other students at Drayton College, is gifted with powers of persuasion, and she’s come to the school to learn how to channel those powers. But the more she learns, the more Lennon discovers the disturbing truth about the school. —Emily Martin
