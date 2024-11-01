The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in October 2024

Between all of our newsletters, podcasts, and on-site content, Book Riot recommends hundreds of books every month in a wide range of genres, formats, age categories, and more. Most of the time, though, we have no idea how successful these recommendations are. Which titles are you most interested in? We don’t have a perfect measure of that, but we do have a rough proxy: the books you clicked on the most. It’s not a perfect metric for popularity, since we don’t know why you clicked on them, but it’s the closest thing we have. So, here are the top ten most clicked on books on Book Riot last month.