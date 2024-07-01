It’s that time again, folks: time to round up all the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists! This week’s titles are mostly familiar with a few new titles appearing on this list for the first time: a memoir by a guy you may have heard of named Anthony Fauci and two thrillers from Riley Sager and Jack Carr.

Like we’ve been saying for actual years now, the bestseller lists—and this list by extension—lack diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead, James by Percival Everett (which is being adapted!), and The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley.