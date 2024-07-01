The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s that time again, folks: time to round up all the bestselling books of the week according to all the lists! This week’s titles are mostly familiar with a few new titles appearing on this list for the first time: a memoir by a guy you may have heard of named Anthony Fauci and two thrillers from Riley Sager and Jack Carr.
Like we’ve been saying for actual years now, the bestseller lists—and this list by extension—lack diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead, James by Percival Everett (which is being adapted!), and The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley.
In case you need a refresher on how we get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
To the books!
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service by Anthony Fauci (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Red Sky Mourning by Jack Carr (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon)
Middle of the Night by Riley Sager (USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
