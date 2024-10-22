Barnes & Noble is leading the charge into “Best Books of the Year” season, putting out their list before we’ve even hit Halloween. There are still two more months of 2024 left! Regardless, these lists are always an interesting look at the biggest and buzziest titles of the year, and B&N has made sure their picks are out well before the height of holiday shopping.

As usual, they have an array of lists of best books of the year by genre and age category, including best fiction, history, fantasy, romance, cookbooks, young adult books, “smart thinking” books, and more.