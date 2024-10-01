2024 National Book Awards Shortlist Announced

In September, the 2024 National Book Awards longlist was released. Today the shortlist for the award was announced in a post at The New York Times, naming the 25 finalists who will content in the categories of Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Young People’s Literature, and Translated Literature.

The finalists in each category were selected by a distinguished panel of judges that includes Brenda J. Child, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Lauren Groff, Rena Priest, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Leah Johnson.