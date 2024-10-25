Here are the 2025 Andrew Carnegie Medals Longlisted Books

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

How a Fan Discovered a New Bram Stoker Story

This real-life scenario reads like the stuff of every book nerd’s dreams. [In the voice of Sophia Petrillo] Picture it: 2023. The National Library of Ireland archives. A man stumbles upon “Gibbet Hill,” a forgotten short story by the author of Dracula. Brian Cleary, the clinical pharmacist who found the tale in an 1890 issue of Dublin Daily Express, is a big Bram Stoker fan. How did he resist the urge to run around the library screaming about his find? Said Cleary, “there were proper researchers and academics there, and I was just an amateur.” I also imagine that he, like all of us, has an engrained fear of being publicly shushed in the library. The “unsettling tale full of dark themes” will be republished with new art, and if you want to hear it read aloud in a moody setting hie thee to 18th-century temple Casino Marino for Dublin City Council Bram Stoker Festival.

Cruel Intentions for a New Generation of Hormones I distinctly remember that peak puberty moment in the ’90s sitting in the theater with my friends and fellow teen masses watching Cruel Intentions, AKA Dangerous Liaisons or Les Liaisons dangereuses for the youth. That 18th century French novel is one of a million proof points that what’s old is new again as we welcome a 2024 Cruel Intentions to the mix, but this time make it a series. Kathryn Merteuil’s iconic cross stash necklace is back and the rich kids are in college, so this is more a continuation than a reboot of the original. I wonder if Gen Z and the Alphas will unearth their parents’ CI VHS tapes and bring back cinchers and luxe satin loungewear.

Save Public Libraries and Schools By Voting Down-Ballot