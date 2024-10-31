a fair-skinned person with their hair in a bun holding a stack of books that is obscuring their face
These are the Finalists for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year

Here are the Barnes & Noble Best Book of the Year finalists, from picture books to essays to literary fiction and more.

Every year, Barnes and Noble selects a list of the best books of the year in various categories as well as their overall best book of the year. The lists are out now, but the Book of the Year won’t be announced until November 15th. Until then, they’ve shared their finalists for you to peruse.

The shortlist includes nonfiction, fiction, middle grade novels, and picture books. There are bird watching essays, thrillers, literary fiction, a book about UFOs, a guide to Taylor Swift’s fashion, and more.

Previous Barnes and Noble Book of the Year winners include:

The Barnes & Noble Book of the Year 2024 Finalists

cover of Swift River by Essie Chambers

Swift River by Essie Chambers

James by Percival Everett

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs cover

Taylor Swift Style by Sarah Chapelle

Why I Cook by Tom Colicchio

Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs by Luis Elizondo

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell

The Dictionary Story by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston

Learn more about the finalists at the Barnes and Noble website.

