These are the Finalists for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year
Every year, Barnes and Noble selects a list of the best books of the year in various categories as well as their overall best book of the year. The lists are out now, but the Book of the Year won’t be announced until November 15th. Until then, they’ve shared their finalists for you to peruse.
The shortlist includes nonfiction, fiction, middle grade novels, and picture books. There are bird watching essays, thrillers, literary fiction, a book about UFOs, a guide to Taylor Swift’s fashion, and more.
Previous Barnes and Noble Book of the Year winners include:
- 2023: The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- 2022: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- 2021: The Lyrics by Paul McCartney
- 2020: World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
The Barnes & Noble Book of the Year 2024 Finalists
Swift River by Essie Chambers
James by Percival Everett
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
Taylor Swift Style by Sarah Chapelle
Why I Cook by Tom Colicchio
Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs by Luis Elizondo
Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan
Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell
The Dictionary Story by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston
Learn more about the finalists at the Barnes and Noble website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
