These are the Finalists for the Barnes & Noble Book of the Year

Every year, Barnes and Noble selects a list of the best books of the year in various categories as well as their overall best book of the year. The lists are out now, but the Book of the Year won’t be announced until November 15th. Until then, they’ve shared their finalists for you to peruse.

The shortlist includes nonfiction, fiction, middle grade novels, and picture books. There are bird watching essays, thrillers, literary fiction, a book about UFOs, a guide to Taylor Swift’s fashion, and more.