The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
This list of the top five most read books on Goodreads this week looks pretty similar to last time, with one exception: The Women by Kristin Hannah has fought its way back onto the top five, beating out Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros by only a few hundred reads.
To add some variety, then, I’ve also included the top five in countries around the world. This time, I’m highlighting Estonia, India, and Mexico. You’ll see some titles you’ve likely never heard of before, unless you speak Estonian, but there are also some familiar authors that are read across the globe.
The Goodreads most read list continues to be not very diverse in any sense of the word, so I’ve added a couple of selections from the StoryGraph most popular books this week at the end. Now, let’s dive into the top five most read books on Goodreads this week!
#5:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
This book club favorite author has been a mainstay on the most read list since The Women released in February, though it was briefly unseated in the top five by Iron Flame. It’s regained its spot this week and was read by almost 11,000 users, with a 4.6 average rating.
Estonia: Vareda by Sven Mikser
India: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Mexico: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
#4:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Book one in the Empyrean series is also getting plenty of new readers, likely because of its recent paperback release. It was read by over 12,000 users last week, and it has a 4.6 average rating.
Estonia: Salapäevik: kõigile lugemiseks by Mallu Mariann Treimann
India: Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
Mexico: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
#3:
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Freida McFadden continues to be the biggest name in thrillers at the moment: she has two books in the top five this week! The first book in the Housemaid series was read by almost 17,000 Goodreads users this week, with a 4.3 average rating.
Estonia: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
India: Nothing Like the Movies by Lynn Painter
Mexico: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
#2:
The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
The perfectly seasonal romance The Pumpkin Spice Café is holding onto the #2 spot as the end of October approaches. Almost 18,000 Goodreads users read it, and it has a 3.4 average rating.
Estonia: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
India: The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
Mexico: Bride by Ali Hazelwood
#1:
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
McFadden’s newest thriller, which came out in October, is #1 again. It had almost 42,000 readers on Goodreads this week—more than double the readers of the title in spot #2—and it has a 4.1 average rating.
Estonia: The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore
India: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
Mexico: The Vegetarian by Han Kang
Two of the Most Popular Books on the StoryGraph This Week
The StoryGraph doesn’t have quite as many users as Goodreads, but it’s still worth taking a look at—not least of all because the most popular this week list seems to have a little more diversity than the Goodreads most read this week list. So, here a couple a couple of books on the StoryGraph’s most popular this week page. It doesn’t specify how it determines this page—is it most read, the books most added to the “to read” shelf, or a combination? Regardless, it says something about the books their users are paying attention to now.
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
This cozy fantasy romance is a favorite here at Book Riot. Alice Nuttall calls it one of best witch books of all time: “If Diana Wynne Jones wrote cosy romance, it would look a lot like The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches.” The StoryGraph users describe it as funny, hopeful, and lighthearted.
The Striker by Ana Huang
This is the newest romance from the author of the popular Twisted and Kings of Sin series. It’s the first in a sports romance series, and book one is about footballer (in the British sense) Asher, whose skill on the pitch is equaled only by his obnoxiousness off it. He and his rival are now on the same team, and they are required to spend the off season “bonding” during cross-training. But soon Asher is falling for their trainer, who also happens to be his rival’s sister. The StoryGraph users describe this as emotional, funny, and lighthearted.
