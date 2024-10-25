The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This list of the top five most read books on Goodreads this week looks pretty similar to last time, with one exception: The Women by Kristin Hannah has fought its way back onto the top five, beating out Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros by only a few hundred reads.

To add some variety, then, I’ve also included the top five in countries around the world. This time, I’m highlighting Estonia, India, and Mexico. You’ll see some titles you’ve likely never heard of before, unless you speak Estonian, but there are also some familiar authors that are read across the globe.