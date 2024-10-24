Kiss Me, Wait: 5 of the Most Anticipated Romance Novels of 2025

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Hello, my starry-eyed friends! 2024 might be winding down, but the lists of upcoming 2025 releases are growing. For you today, I put together this list of five of the most anticipated romance novels coming next year. I based these choices on a very complicated scientific method called “looking at the internet.”

From the blog posts and lists on Goodreads that I perused, I whittled it down to these five books that kept appearing. (Including one that is probably going to be the biggest book of next year.) Now you can mark them down on your list of upcoming books you want to read! (Everyone makes those, right?) As for me, my most anticipated romance of 2025 is Bed and Breakup by Book Riot’s very own Susie Dumond! Now, let’s take a peek at what the internet has to say.