In this post, you’ll find a man stuck in a reality show dungeon with his ex’s cat, fighting all manner of weird things, including llamas; a novella about pocket universes found on Earth; a magical coffee shop where the baristas offer you sustenance and life advice (and oh yeah, they’re cats); a student looking to advance his knowledge who instead winds up stuck in dangerous times; a dying woman who magics herself into her favorite fantasy series only to get a really big surprise; a deadly assassin on the run from the members of her guild after she refuses to carry out orders; a fantastic retelling of “The Goose Girl”; and more!

So hold on to your butts and get ready to blast off into these great reading adventures!