The Best Books coming Out in October

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

September may have felt like it whizzed by—at least to me—but that doesn’t me it was without event. A lot of stuff happened. As a bit of a recap, Danika Ellis has written up a list of the most-read books on Goodreads in September. How unchanging (and white) these kinds of Goodreads lists always are really baffles me. Or, I should say that I understand why they are the way they are (increased marketing budgets, etc.), but I don’t understand why they are the way they are. Know what I mean? All I’m saying is that once I started to purposefully read diverse books, my Did Not Finish pile got considerably lighter. It’s just good to switch things up.

In any case, we are firmly in the Season of the Reader—a time when we can wear all the cardigans, drink all the squash-flavored lattes, and read all the dark academia/spooky/witchy books we can. In other words, we are in our cozy era, and I truly love that for us.